Watch Jazmine Sullivan Perform “Pick Up Your Feelings” on Kimmel

Jazmine Sullivan beamed in to Jimmy Kimmel Live! from an empty ballroom for a performance of “Pick Up Your Feelings” last night. She was joined by a band and singers for the performance, which harked back to her rendition of the same track at the BET Awards. Check out the Kimmel performance below.

Sullivan release Heaux Tales, her fourth album, in January and performed the national anthem alongside Eric Church at the Super Bowl in February. Check out her Tiny Desk Concert.

Read Pitchfork’s feature “Jazmine Sullivan on Shamelessness, Heaux Tales, and Her Biggest Year Yet.”