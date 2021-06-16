Watch Jessie Ware Perform “Remember Where You Are” on Fallon

Jessie Ware was the musical guest on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed her single “Remember Where You Are” in a gleaming glitter gown. Watch it all go down below.

Ware released her most recent studio album What’s Your Pleasure? last year. Last week, she dropped the deluxe edition of that LP, which includes the new single “Please.” The extended version of the record includes five more tracks.

