Watch Jimmy Fallon Poke Fun at the Slint Side Project King Kong

Jimmy Fallon has a recurring segment called “Do Not Play List.” As he explains, the segment highlights “real songs from real bands that [he] think[s] you should avoid.” Fallon highlighted five tracks in his latest episode, including “Old Man on the Bridge,” the title track of King Kong’s 1991 debut, as Pitchfork contributor Marc Masters points out. Contrary to the segment’s guiding principle, Fallon and the Roots seemed to enjoy “Old Man on the Bridge,” with Fallon dancing and saying, “This one’s growing on me. It’s kind of a jam.” Watch the segment below; the King Kong song is introduced around the 5:41 mark.

Ethan Buckler, the original bassist of Slint, formed King Kong in 1989. King Kong’s first single, “Movie Star,” featured Buckler’s former Slint bandmates David Pajo, Britt Walford, and Brian McMahan. Pajo and McMahan later contributed to Old Man on the Bridge.