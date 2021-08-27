Watch Kacey Musgraves’ Video for New Song “Justified”

Kacey Musgraves has shared another new single from her next record Star-Crossed. It’s titled “Justified.” Take a look below.

After teasing her Golden Hour follow-up on Instagram, Musgraves revealed more details to Star-Crossed on Monday with the release of its title track. It’s out September 10, and it arrives with a film component on Paramount+ that features appearances from Eugene Levy, Princess Nokia, and more. Musgraves will debut “Star-Crossed” live at MTV’s Video Music Awards the weekend of the album’s release.