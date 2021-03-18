Watch Kali Uchis’ New “telepatía” Video

Kali Uchis has shared a new self-directed video for “telepatía,” a single from last year’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞. Check it out below.

Ahead of her second album, Kali Uchis issued the EP TO FEEL ALIVE last spring. Sin Medio is Kali Uchis’ first Spanish-language album. She won her first Grammy earlier this month, with her Kaytranada collaboration “10%” taking home the trophy for Best Dance Recording. Her song “Get You,” from her debut album Isolation, was nominated for Best R&B Performancde in 2018.