Watch Kid Cudi Perform, Star in “Weird Little Flute” Sketch on SNL

Kid Cudi was the musical guest on last night’s Carey Mulligan–hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. He performed two songs from his 2020 album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen: “Tequila Shots” and “Sad People.” Cudi also appeared in a musical sketch called “Weird Little Flute” where he and some friends (Pete Davidson, Chris Redd, and a cameoing Timothée Chalamet) delved into their obsessions with wind instruments. Watch it all happen below.

Cudi took the stage wearing a dress for his performance of “Sad People.” In a 2018 conversation with Jaden Smith, Cudi discussed how people had historically mocked him for his fashion choices. “I remember I wore a kilt, and everyone made fun of me, like, ‘Cudi wears a dress,’” he said. “It was just people being ignorant. But at that time, I thought, ‘Hip hop is the most judgmental genre of music.’ Now, you can be yourself and do your own thing. This is what I dreamed the business would be like.”

The episode also featured a “Weekend Update” sketch that parodied Bruce Springsteen and Barack Obama’s podcast. Marcus Mumford made a cameo during Mulligan’s monologue.

Man on the Moon III arrived in December and featured guest spots from Phoebe Bridgers, the late Pop Smoke, Skepta, and Trippie Redd. He also appeared in Bill & Ted Face the Music as himself.

In 2018, Cudi teamed up with Kanye West for their joint album Kids See Ghosts. Cudi’s previous solo studio album was 2016’s Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’.