Watch King Krule’s New You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down Live Film

King Krule has released a new half-hour film to accompany the release of his live album You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down. The film consists mostly of concert clips, but includes additional footage. Watch below.

You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down is out tomorrow (September 10). The LP was recorded across a handful of shows that Archy Marshall and company pulled off before the pandemic hit in early 2020.

King Krule released Man Alive! last year. Read the interview “How Supermarkets, Electricity Towers, and a Satanic President Inspired King Krule’s Man Alive!”