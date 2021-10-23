Watch Lana Del Rey Perform “Arcadia” on Colbert

Lana Del Rey appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday night (October 22), performing “Arcadia” from her new album Blue Banisters. Watch it below.

The singer first announced Blue Banisters in the spring, first promising it for July 4 before pushing it back to the fall. It’s her second album of the year, following March’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club. She shared videos for “Arcadia” and the album’s title track after sharing three other songs before the album’s arrival.

