Watch Laurie Anderson’s NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

Laurie Anderson is the latest guest to perform for NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Joined by Roma Baran and Rubin Kodheli (on synth and cello, respectively), the esteemed songwriter and lynchpin of the New York avant-garde played three tracks from her 1982 album Big Science: “Let x=x,” “Violin Cello Improv,” and “O Superman.” Watch it go down below.

