Watch Lil Baby and Killer Mike Perform “The Bigger Picture” at 2021 Grammys

Lil Baby performed at the 2021 Grammys tonight, delivering a moving performance of his song “The Bigger Picture.” The performance included a surprise appearance from Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike, who rapped a portion of RTJ4’s “walking in the snow” while Lil Baby performed within a larger set piece based on protests against police brutality. In the middle of the performance, activist Tamika Mallory called on President Biden to heed the call for change.
A James Baldwin quote was read during the introduction of Lil Baby’s moving performance. It went:
“My performance is important to me and I had to make sure it was right,” Lil Baby said in a press release. He continued:
“The Bigger Picture” earned Lil Baby nominations for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. Read Pitchfork’s “The Best and Worst of Rap This Week: Why Lil Baby’s Protest Song Should Not Be a Surprise and More,” and follow all of Pitchfork’s coverage of the 2021 Grammys.