Little Simz was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed “Woman,” a track from her upcoming album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. It was Little Simz’s U.S. late-night TV debut. Watch the performance below.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert is out September 3 via Age 101. The album was announced earlier this year with the release of the lead single “Introvert.”