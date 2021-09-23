Watch Lizzo Cover BTS’ “Butter”

Lizzo has covered BTS’ recent hit single “Butter” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. The singer also did a rendition of her new track “Rumors.” Watch her performances, which feature a full band and backing vocalists, below.

Lizzo released “Rumors”—which features a verse from Cardi B—last month. The two starred in a gilded, ancient Greece-inspired visual for the track. The single marked Lizzo’s first new music in two years, following her 2019 major label debut Cuz I Luv You, as well as her Charli XCX collaboration “Blame It on Your Love,” which arrived that same year.

