Watch Lorde Cover Britney Spears’ “Break the Ice”

Lorde is on the cover of the October issue of Vogue, and, to accompany the feature, she’s performed a cover of Britney Spears’ Blackout single “Break the Ice.” The performance was filmed at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx and closes with Lorde singing Solar Power’s “Fallen Fruit.” Watch the video, directed by Alfred Marroquín, below.

Since releasing Solar Power, Lorde has performed in Central Park and on The Late Late Show With James Corden. She begins her tour in support of the album in February.

Read “7 Great Lorde Live Performances” on the Pitch.