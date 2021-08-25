Watch Lorde Kick Off Corden Residency With “Solar Power” Performance

The Late Late Show With James Corden is welcoming Lorde for an entire week of appearances. Last night, she kicked off her residency on the CBS program—now playfully dubbed The Lorde Lorde Show With Lorde—with a performance of “Solar Power,” and made an appearance during Corden’s monologue. Watch it happen below.

Lorde’s new album Solar Power arrived last week following the release of the title track, “Stoned at the Nail Salon,” and “Mood Ring.” Co-produced by Jack Antonoff, the album features Robyn, Phoebe Bridgers, and Clairo. Her late night tour surrounding the album has included a rooftop performance on Colbert and some day drinking with Seth Meyers.

