Watch Lorde Perform “Solar Power” in Central Park

Lorde celebrated the release of her new album, Solar Power, with a performance of the title track in New York City’s Central Park. Aired on Good Morning America, the rendition came with a chat segment in which Lorde discussed her summery outlook and sustainable release plans. Check out the footage, along with performances of “California” and iconic Melodrama single “Green Light,” below.

Solar Power also features the singles “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Mood Ring,” as well as turns from Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo. In the buildup to its release, she went day drinking with Seth Meyers and discussed all things edible on “Hot Ones.”

