Watch Lorde Talk Cheese, Cicadas, and Onion Rings on “Hot Ones”

Lorde is on a new episode of First We Feast’s interview show and spicy wing challenge “Hot Ones.” The pop star sat down with host Sean Evans to chat about lyric interpretation, cheese connoisseurship, cicadas, whale watching in Antarctica, and the anatomy of a perfect onion ring. At one point, Lorde reflected on her lunch of fiery chicken wings: “In the pop star life, I feel like you’re not smashing wings that often,” she said. She also discussed her forthcoming LP Solar Power, which she referred to as “a sun worship album.” Watch the full interview below.

Solar Power, Lorde’s third studio album, arrives August 20 and includes the songs “Stoned at the Nail Salon” and “Solar Power.” The new LP follows her 2017 sophomore full-length Melodrama.

