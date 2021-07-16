Watch Lorde’s Rooftop Colbert Performance of “Solar Power”

Lorde was the musical guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (July 15). She performed the title track from her upcoming album Solar Power. The performance took place on the rooftop of the Ed Sullivan Theater, where she was surrounded by bubbles and atop a mirrored platform. Watch it happen below.

Lorde stopped by The Late Show last month for an interview segment. She chatted with Colbert about her new record, post-pandemic touring, and the time Colbert pranked her in New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s backyard. She also promised to return to the show for a performance.

Solar Power is out August 20. So far, Lorde has shared the title track, along with a summery music video filmed on the beach.

Read “7 Great Lorde Live Performances” over on the Pitch.