Watch Lucy Dacus’ NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

Lucy Dacus played a “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” in a new installment of NPR’s live music series. Dacus performed “Brando,” “VBS,” “Going Going Gone,” and “Thumbs,” all from Home Video. She’s joined by guitarist Jacob Blizard, bassist Dominic Angelella, drummer Ricardo Lagomasino, and keyboardist and background vocalist Sarah Goldstone. Watch the session—filmed by Spang TV in a classroom from Dacus’ Richmond, Virginia high school—below.

Dacus played her first “Tiny Desk Concert” in 2016. Just over two years later, she played a Boygenius “Tiny Desk” with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers.

