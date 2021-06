Lucy Dacus was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! She performed “Brando,” which appears on her forthcoming album Home Video. The segment was filmed at the Theatre Gym at the Virginia Repertory Theatre, and features dancers Egbert Vongmalaithong and Christina Leoni-Osion. Watch it happen below.

Home Video is coming out this Friday, June 25, via Matador. The performance on Kimmel follows the release of the record’s “VBS,” “Hot & Heavy,” and “Thumbs.”