Watch Margo Price Perform “Hey Child” for Colbert

Margo Price performed “Hey Child” for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’s #PlayAtHome series; she’s joined by vocalist Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Kam Franklin, and Kyshona Armstrong. The track appears on Price’s most recent studio album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Check out the performance below.
Additionally, Price has announced a new live EP. Live From the Other Side arrives July 16 via Loma Vista. The live audiovisual EP includes “Hey Child,” a cover of the Beatles’ “Help!” (with Victoria, Russell, Franklin, and Armstrong), and a solo arrangement of “That’s How Rumors Get Started.”
“So much has happened since I released That’s How Rumors Get Started into the world in 2020,” Price said in a press release. She continued:
