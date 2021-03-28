Watch Maya Rudolph Return as Beyoncé on Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph returned to her former haunt this week, hosting the March 27 episode with music guest Jack Harlow. Early in the show, she appeared as Beyoncé working her way through increasingly spicy sauces on an episode of Hot Ones. Watch it happen below.

Rudolph has made multiple appearances as Beyoncé on SNL, including a 2012 post-Grammys sketch about baby Blue Ivy that featured Justin Timberlake as Justin Vernon and Kristen Wiig as Taylor Swift. Rudolph’s latest Beyoncé costume recalled the singer’s real-life look at the Grammys earlier this month, where she set a new record for most awards held by a female artist.