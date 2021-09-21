Watch Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert Perform “Blue Notes 2” on Fallon

Meek Mill was the musical guest on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The rapper performed his new single “Blue Notes 2,” and he was joined by his collaborator on the track, Lil Uzi Vert. Watch it happen below.

On October 1, Meek Mill is releasing his new album Expensive Pain. In addition to “Blue Notes 2,” it features the Lil Durk and Lil Baby-featuring single “Sharing Locations.” The artwork is an original painting by artist Nina Chanel Abney.

