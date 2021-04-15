Watch Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Durk’s New “Movie” Video

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a music video for her Good News track “Movie” with Lil Durk. Meg and Durk hit up a strip club called Stallion’s in the flashy visual. Check it out below.

Good News, which marked Megan Thee Stallion’s studio debut, landed in the fall of last year. She’s released a steady stream of music since that LP’s release, including “I’m a King” with Bobby Sessions, “Southside Forever Freestyle,” “Beautiful Mistakes” with Maroon 5, “Pop It” with Joey Bankroll, and more.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Meg took home trophies for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance (“Savage”), and Best Rap Song (“Savage” remix).

Revisit “The Thrill of Megan Thee Stallion’s Real-Time Rise” over on the Pitch.