Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Thot Shit” at 2021 BET Awards

Megan Thee Stallion performed her song “Thot Shit” at the 2021 BET Awards tonight. She was assisted by a team of dancers, but not by the surgically-altered star of the song’s memorable video. She also performed as part of DJ Khaled’s performance of “I Did It” alongside H.E.R., Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and DaBaby. Watch both performances below.

She was up for seven awards during the program, including Album of the Year (Good News) (which was won by Jazmine Sullivan). Meg won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Video of the Year alongside Cardi B for “WAP,” plus the Viewer’s Choice Award for “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé.

Since issuing Good News last fall, Meg has appeared on singles with Bobby Sessions, Bankroll Freddie, Marshmello, and more. She won three Grammys this year.

