Watch Mickey Guyton Perform “Black Like Me” at 2021 Grammys

star95radio
Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman nominated for a Best Country Solo Performance Grammy, performed her song “Black Like Me” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards tonight (March 14). Guyton was accompanied by a choir, cellist, pedal steel player, and pianist. Check it out below.

Guyton’s nod for “Black Like Me,” a track from her Bridges EP, was the singer-songwriter’s first Grammy nomination. She’s currently the only Black woman signed to a major label, and she wrote the song in response to the hostility she’s encountered as a Black woman in the country music industry.

Read Pitchfork's feature "Country Music Is Changing, in Spite of Itself"



