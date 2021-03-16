Watch Mickey Guyton Perform “Black Like Me” at 2021 Grammys

Mickey Guyton, the first Black woman nominated for a Best Country Solo Performance Grammy, performed her song “Black Like Me” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards tonight (March 14). Guyton was accompanied by a choir, cellist, pedal steel player, and pianist. Check it out below.

Guyton’s nod for “Black Like Me,” a track from her Bridges EP, was the singer-songwriter’s first Grammy nomination. She’s currently the only Black woman signed to a major label, and she wrote the song in response to the hostility she’s encountered as a Black woman in the country music industry.

