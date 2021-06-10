Watch Migos Perform New Song “Avalanche” on Fallon

Migos were the musical guests on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Atlanta trio performed a new song called “Avalanche,” which they released earlier in the evening. The Culture III single features an interpolation from the Temptations’ “Papa Was a Rolling Stone.” Watch Migos perform the new song in matching suits and fedoras, and listen to the album version below.

Migos’ long awaited Culture III LP is out Friday (June 11). The follow-up to 2018’s Culture II features guest spots from Drake, Cardi B, late rappers Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD, Future, Justin Bieber, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and Polo G.

Read about Culture III in Pitchfork’s list “The 51 Most Anticipated Albums of Summer 2021: Billie Eilish, Thom Yorke, Migos, and More.”