Migos have taken their turn on NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. The rappers began with a performance of their Culture III opener “Avalanche.” The trio and its backing band then did “Straightenin” and “Birthday.” Take a look below.

The Atlanta trio released its newest album Culture III in June, three years after the earlier Culture II. Between the two installments, each rapper released his debut solo album: Quavo Huncho (Quavo), The Last Rocket (Takeoff), and Father of 4 (Offset).