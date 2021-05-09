Watch Miley Cyrus Perform “Without You” and “Plastic Hearts” on SNL

Miley Cyrus was the musical guest on the last night’s Elon Musk-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. She performed her “Without You” remix alongside the Kid LAROI. She also delivered a performance of “Plastic Hearts.” During the show’s Mother’s Day-themed cold open, which featured cast members hanging out with their moms, Miley covered Dolly Parton’s 1977 track “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” Watch it all happen below.

Elsewhere in the show, Cyrus appeared in a Space X-themed sketch, and Grimes dropped in to play Princess Peach in a skit about Super Mario villain Wario being on trial for the death of Mario.

Cyrus’ most recent album Plastic Hearts was released late last year. It featured collaborations with Dua Lipa, Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett, and Billy Idol. In January, she covered Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” as part of her NPR “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert,” which followed high profile covers of artists including Hall & Oates, the Cranberries, Billie Eilish, Pink Floyd, Hole, Bikini Kill, and Blondie.