Watch Modest Mouse Perform “We Are Between” on Fallon

Modest Mouse recorded a fecund performance for yesterday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (June 22). In a plant-filled apartment, the group played “We Are Between” from their forthcoming LP The Golden Casket. Check it out below.

Modest Mouse dropped “The Sun Hasn’t Left” last week, marking their third single from the album after “We Are Between” and “Leave a Light On.” The Golden Casket is out this Friday (June 25).

