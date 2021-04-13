Watch Mudhoney Unveil Tunnel Boring Machine Named After Them

Mudhoney are the namesake of a new tunnel boring machine in their home city of Seattle. The machine will be used to dig a tunnel as part of efforts to reduce the city’s sewer overflow within the next four years. See a video of the group unveiling their eponymous appliance below.

Mudhoney earned the honor as part of a crowdsourced effort by Seattle’s Ship Canal Water Quality Project to name the machine, beating out more than a thousand other suggestions. According to Seattle Public Utilities, the Mudhoney machine will dig a tunnel that’s nearly 19 feet in diameter and 2.7 miles long, with work beginning this summer. The band’s most recent album was 2018’s Digital Garbage.



