Watch Outkast’s New Animated “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac)” Video

OutKast have shared a new video for their 1996 single “Two Dope Boyz (In a Cadillac),” part of their recognition of the 25th anniversary of ATLiens. Rafatoon directed the animated visual; check it out below.

A new reissue of ATLiens, with 14 instrumental tracks, arrives on August 27, the same date as the album’s original release. Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the duo’s celebrated Stankonia, and they’ve also recently been honored with spots in the Songwriters Hall of Fame and on the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.