Watch Phife Dawg, Busta Rhymes, and Redman’s New “Nutshell PART 2” Video

The recent single by A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg, “Nutshell PART 2,” has gotten a new music video. It features footage of the late rapper, as well as appearances by Busta Rhymes and Redman, who feature on the track. There are also cameos from Consequence and DJ Rasta Root. Watch below (via Complex).

“Nutshell PART 2 2” was produced by DJ Rasta Root. It’s the sequel to “Nutshell,” produced by J. Dilla and released in 2016. Phife Dawg, who died in 2016 at age 45 due to complications from diabetes, made a posthumous appearance on Consequence’s song “No Place Like Home” in 2019.

Read “Dave Chappelle and 12 Other Comedians on Phife Dawg, A Tribe Called Quest’s Heart (and Funny Bone)” over on the Pitch.