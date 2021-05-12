Watch Pi’erre Bourne’s Video for New Song “Groceries”

Pi’erre Bourne has shared a video for his new single “Groceries.” The rapper and producer plays a grocery store clerk who gets robbed by a trio of gun-toting women. Watch the Jay Cloud-directed visual below.

Last month, Bourne dropped a new track titled “4U.” His studio debut was 2019’s The Life of Pi’erre 4, which followed his Young Nudy collaboration Sli’merre. Earlier this year, Bourne produced “Bad Boy,” a collaboration between Young Thug and the late Juice WRLD.

Revisit “Pi’erre Bourne’s 10 Best Beats” and Pitchfork’s 2018 Rising interview “Pi’erre Bourne Is a Hit-Making Rap Producer Who Wants to Be the Next Kanye West.”