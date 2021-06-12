Watch Polo G Perform “RAPSTAR” on Fallon

Polo G was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, performing the single “RAPSTAR” from his latest LP Hall of Fame. He was joined by a live band as well as viral ukulele accompanist Einer Bankz. Check it out below.

Polo G released Hall of Fame, his third studio LP, on Friday (June 11). He previously released the songs “Epidemic,” “GNF (OKOKOK),” “RAPSTAR” and “GANG GANG” (ft. Lil Wayne) as singles. Nicki Minaj features on the song “For the Love of New York.” The latest album follows last year’s The Goat and his 2019 debut Die a Legend.

Read Pitchfork’s “Rising” feature “Polo G Raps Through the Pain.”