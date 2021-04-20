Watch Rina Sawayama’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” for NPR

By
star95radio
-
0
11


Rina Sawayama is the latest guest to perform for NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. Joined by a full band and string section, the Japanese British singer and songwriter took over an empty office space to perform three tracks from her 2020 album SAWAYAMA: “Dynasty,” “XS,” and “Chosen Family.” Check it out below.

Sawayama recently enlisted Elton John for a new version of “Chosen Family.” Other recent Tiny Desk performers include Robin Pecknold and Jazmine Sullivan.

Read “Rina Sawayama on Her Wildly Eclectic and Disarmingly Personal Debut Album.”



