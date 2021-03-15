Watch Roddy Ricch Perform “Heartless” and “The Box” at 2021 Grammys

Roddy Ricch performed his songs “Heartless” and “The Box” tonight at the 2021 Grammys. He was joined by a full band, including a harpist, trumpet player, and more. Ricch accompanied himself on piano for “Heartless.” Watch it happen below.

Ricch picked up six nominations at this year’s Grammy Awards. His hit “The Box” was nominated for Song of the Year in a category with Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, H.E.R., and JP Saxe with Julia Michaels. The song, which is from his album Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, was also nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. He got nominated for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song, too, for the DaBaby collaboration “ROCKSTAR.”

