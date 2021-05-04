Watch Rostam’s New “From the Back of a Cab” Video, Featuring HAIM, Charli XCX, and More

Rostam has shared a new video for his song “From the Back of a Cab,” the latest single from his forthcoming LP Changephobia. The visual, directed by Jason Lester and Rostam, features cameos from Charli XCX and Huck Kwong, HAIM, Samantha Urbani, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Ariel Rechtshaid, and more. As the song’s title suggests, everyone’s in the back of a taxi cab. Check it out below.

Changephobia is due out June 4. So far, Rostam has released “Unfold You,” the title track,“4Runner,” and “These Kids We Knew.” Read Pitchfork’s 2016 interview “Rostam’s Next-Level Art Music.”