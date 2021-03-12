Watch Seth Meyers Interview Phoebe Bridgers and Her Dog

Phoebe Bridgers appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday (March 11) to discuss her wild year off the back of Punisher. She also brought along a special guest: Her pug was photoshopped out of a recent Variety cover but suffered no such indignity on the show. Other topics include her slap-bass-playing neighbor and her love of the late John Prine. Check it out below.

Bridgers is up for four trophies at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards this weekend: Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher, Best Rock Song and Performance for “Kyoto,” and Best New Artist. Since releasing Punisher, she’s issued the Copycat Killer EP and a version of “Kyoto” with Jackson Browne. She also joined Lucy Dacus as a guest on Julien Baker’s “Favor,” and made her Saturday Night Live debut in early February.

