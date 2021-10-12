Watch Shamir’s Video for New Song “Gay Agenda”

Shamir is back with the video for a new song called “Gay Agenda.” It’s directed by Jenny He. “‘Gay Agenda’ is a song about radical acceptance internally and externally,” Shamir said in a statement. “We are only leasing our lives, so we gotta make it our own.” The new single was produced with Hollow Comet, a member of Strange Ranger. Watch the video, and find Shamir’s forthcoming tour dates (including shows with Lucy Dacus and Courtney Barnett), below.
Shamir:
10-17 Brooklyn, NY – The Sultan Room
10-20 Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer ^
01-31 Asheville, NC – Orange Peel #
02-02 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club #
02-03 Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club #
02-08 Boston, MA – Booch Center Wang Theatre #
02-10 South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground #
02-11 Montreal, Quebec – MTELUS #
02-12 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall #
^ with Lucy Dacus
# with Courtney Barnett