Watch Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Perform “Like I Used To” on Fallon

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen were the musical guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon yesterday (June 8). They performed their new single “Like I Used To” with a full band. Watch it all go down below.

Van Etten and Olsen dropped their John Congleton-produced track last month. Congleton worked with Van Etten on Remind Me Tomorrow and Olsen on Burn Your Fire for No Witness and All Mirrors. “Like I Used To” arrived with a music video directed by a Kimberly Stuckwisch. The clip was filmed in Joshua Tree.

