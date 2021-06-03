Watch Solange and Standing on the Corner’s New Short Film Passage

Solange and Standing on the Corner have teamed up once again. Passage, their new collaborative short film, was created by Solange’s Saint Heron Agency to celebrate the 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists. The Wu Tsang–directed visual stars Dionne Warwick, SahBabii, KeiyaA, Dominique Jackson, and others, with a score by Standing on the Corner’s Gio Escobar. Check out the video below.
Passage presents the 2021 Woolmark Prize collection looks from finalists Bethany Williams, Casablanca, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan and Thebe Magugu. The clothes were styled by Ib Kamara.
“In continuing Saint Heron’s world making practice, Passage further explores my interest in theatrical production through the translation of identity, spirit, philosophy and creation,” Solange said in a press release. She continued:
Wu Tsang added:
