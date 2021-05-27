Watch St. Vincent Perform “Down” on Fallon

St. Vincent stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday (May 25). Annie Clark donned her blond wig and played “Down” from her new album Daddy’s Home, taking aesthetic cues from the ’70s pop-rock era that inspired the record. Watch it go down below.

St. Vincent released Daddy’s Home earlier this month. The LP features production from Clark’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. Last week, Clark and Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein released a teaser for their meta mockumentary The Nowhere Inn. Revisit Pitchfork’s interview “St. Vincent Breaks Down Every Song on MASSEDUCTION.”

On Saturday, September 11, St. Vincent will headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2021. The festival takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from September 10-12. Tickets are on sale now.

All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.