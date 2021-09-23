Watch St. Vincent Perform “The Nowhere Inn” on Kimmel

St. Vincent stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “The Nowhere Inn” from her film of the same name. Wearing a feathered suit, she was joined by a band in Annie Clark wigs. Check it out below.

Clark, Carrie Brownstein, and director Bill Penz’s The Nowhere Inn was released last week. Clark and Brownstein recently shared a video for the title track. Last month, Clark released a video for the title track to her LP Daddy’s Home.

