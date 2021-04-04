Watch St. Vincent Play “Pay Your Way in Pain” and “The Melting of the Sun” on SNL

St. Vincent was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night (April 3), where she performed two songs from her forthcoming album Daddy’s Home: “Pay Your Way in Pain” and the most recent single “The Melting of the Sun,” which was co-produced with Jack Antonoff. St. Vincent was joined onstage by a full band and a trio of vocalists. Actor Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah, Get Out) hosted the episode. Watch St. Vincent’s performances below.

In the show’s opening sketch, a talk show hosted by Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman), Lil Nas X (Chris Redd) addressed the recent controversy over the new video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” He danced suggestively on Mikey Day dressed as God to even things out. Lil Nas X responded by tweeting “snl going to hell.”

Daddy’s Home, the follow-up to 2017’s Masseduction, is out May 14 via Loma Vista. 2018 saw the singer-songwriter release MassEducation, a stripped-down version of her prior album that was recorded with Thomas Bartlett on piano.

Read Pitchfork’s interview, “St. Vincent Breaks Down Every Song on MASSEDUCTION.”