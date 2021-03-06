Watch SZA’s New Video for “Good Days”

SZA has shared a new video for her song “Good Days.” The Solana-directed clip finds SZA in a psychedelic forest surrounded by giant mushrooms. Check it out below.

“Good Days” is the b-side to “Hit Different,” [ft. Ty Dolla $ign] which SZA released in September, directing the video herself. She had previously joined Justin Timberlake on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack with “The Other Side.” The followup to her 2017 debut CTRL has not yet been announced, but she told Rolling Stone she has been working on new music with Timbaland, Sia, and Pharrell, and hinted at collaborations with Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, and Jhené Aiko on Instagram Live.

