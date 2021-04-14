Watch Taylor Swift Tell Stephen Colbert That “Hey Stephen” Isn’t About Him

Taylor Swift stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight (April 13), where she was immediately asked by Colbert if the Fearless song “Hey Stephen” was about him. “No, Stephen,” she said. This turned into an entire bit where she revealed a bunch of intimate details she knew about Colbert’s life and work. She also showed off a moodboard covered in photos of Colbert before claiming the song was about Stephen King. Watch it happen below.

After Swift’s appearance promoting the recently released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the show featured musical guest Lucy Dacus. She appeared on the show to perform the live debut of the just-released single “Hot & Heavy.”

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is the first of six albums Swift is re-recording following the sale of her back catalog master recordings to Scooter Braun, and subsequently, investment firm Shamrock Holdings. Fearless was originally released in 2008. The new edition features her folklore and evermore collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

