Watch the 2021 Global Citizen Live Stream Featuring Lorde, Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay, and More

The Global Citizen Live 24-hour broadcast event begins today. The performances are The performances are taking place in Lagos, Paris, New York, Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles, London, Sydney, Mumbai, and more cities. Among the performers are Lorde, Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, Migos, and Burna Boy. Tune in to the event below.

Earlier this week, Fugees performed in New York in support of Global Citizen Live. Read the recap “The Fugees’ Reunion Show Felt Like a Miracle” on the Pitch.