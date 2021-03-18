Watch the Avalanches’ New “We Go On” Video

The Avalanches have shared a new visual for their We Will Always Love You track “We Go On.” The song features vocals from Cola Boyy and the Clash’s Mick Jones. Check out the clip, directed by Jonathan Zawada and Michael Dole, below.

In a press release, the Avalanches’ Robbie Chater called Cola Boyy “one of the most talented producers and writers around, as well as riotous good fun.” He added, “Having him on the same record as Mick Jones made so much sense to us.”

We Will Always Love You arrived late last year, and featured guest singers and writers including MGMT, Rivers Cuomo, Denzel Curry, Johnny Marr, Neneh Cherry, Perry Farrell, Karen O , Sampa the Great, Tricky, Kurt Vile, Blood Orange, and more.