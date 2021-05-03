Watch the Black Keys’ New “Going Down South” Video

The Black Keys have shared a new video for their cover of R.L. Burnside’s “Going Down South.” It’s the second single from their forthcoming album Delta Kream, due out May 14 via Nonesuch. Check out the Ryan Nadzam–directed video—shot at Jimmy Duck Holmes’ Blue Front Café—below.

“Going Down South” follows Delta Kream’s first single “Crawling Kingsnake.” The LP comprises covers of Mississippi hill country blues songs. Of “Going Down South,” Dan Auerbach said in a statement:

That was one of R.L. Burnside’s hits! We strayed a little from the original on our version with the falsetto and percussion, but we liked how it sounded in that moment. It’s become one of my favorites on the album.

