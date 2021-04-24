Watch the DMX Memorial Service at Barclays Center

The memorial service for the late DMX is being held today at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The in-person event itself has been limited to friends and family due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the memorial is being broadcast online via DMX’s YouTube channel. The memorial is set to begin at 4 p.m. Eastern. Watch it below.

As ABC7 reports, hundreds of motorcyclists drove through downtown Brooklyn in the leadup to the memorial, led by a Ruff Ryders monster truck carrying DMX’s coffin. “The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life” made its way from Yonkers Raceway south to Barclays Center through the day. Find footage from that below as well.

Read our Afterword “Remembering DMX, Who Changed Rap Forever,” as well as “How DMX Found God.”